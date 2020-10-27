Local events
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Livingston, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, 6 p.m., FOX
FOOTBALL
The Spring League: Conquerors vs. Generals, San Antonio, 6 p.m., FS1
GOLF
College: The East Lake Cup: Match Play Semifinals, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, 1 p.m., GOLF
SOCCER
College men: North Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN
UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN
SWIMMING
ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 8 a.m., CBSSN
