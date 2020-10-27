 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Livingston, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, 6 p.m., FOX

FOOTBALL

The Spring League: Conquerors vs. Generals, San Antonio, 6 p.m., FS1

GOLF

College: The East Lake Cup: Match Play Semifinals, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, 1 p.m., GOLF

SOCCER

College men: North Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN

UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN

SWIMMING

ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 8 a.m., CBSSN

