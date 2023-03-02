Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: GNAC Tournament, semifinal, MSU Billings vs. Northwest Nazarene, 1 p.m., in Bellingham, Wash.
College women: GNAC Tournament, semifinal, MSU Billings vs. Central Washington, 6:15 p.m., in Bellingham, Wash.
High school boys and girls: Eastern AA, at Great Falls High School
High school boys and girls: Southern B at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school boys: Northern B at Shelby
High school boys and girls: Southern C at Lockwood
High school boys and girls: Eastern C at Wolf Point
BASEBALL
People are also reading…
College: MSU Billings at Colorado Mesa (DH), noon and 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College: MSU Billings at Central Washington (DH), noon and 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men and women: NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships, Day 2, Kansas City, Missouri
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Regina
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Toledo at Ball St.
ESPNU — Akron at Kent St.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dayton at St. Louis
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Ohio
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Morehead St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee Tech, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
9 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Colorado St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.
10 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
10:30 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Quarterfinal, Minneapolis
4 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Game 1
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado College at Denver
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Boston College at North Carolina
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz. (Taped)
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
2 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Denver
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs & Special Teams, Indianapolis
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Napoli
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Tijuana
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys and girls: Eastern AA tourney games with Billings Skyview, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys and girls: All Southern B tourney games with Shepherd and Huntley Project, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys and girls: All Skyview, Senior, and West boys and girls games from the Eastern AA tourney beginning with the semifinals KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com