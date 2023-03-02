Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: GNAC Tournament, semifinal, MSU Billings vs. Northwest Nazarene, 1 p.m., in Bellingham, Wash.

College women: GNAC Tournament, semifinal, MSU Billings vs. Central Washington, 6:15 p.m., in Bellingham, Wash.

High school boys and girls: Eastern AA, at Great Falls High School

High school boys and girls: Southern B at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school boys: Northern B at Shelby

High school boys and girls: Southern C at Lockwood

High school boys and girls: Eastern C at Wolf Point

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings at Colorado Mesa (DH), noon and 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: MSU Billings at Central Washington (DH), noon and 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men and women: NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships, Day 2, Kansas City, Missouri

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Regina

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Ball St.

ESPNU — Akron at Kent St.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at St. Louis

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Ohio

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Morehead St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee Tech, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Colorado St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

10 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

10:30 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Game 1

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado College at Denver

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at North Carolina

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

2 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs & Special Teams, Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Napoli

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Tijuana

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys and girls: Eastern AA tourney games with Billings Skyview, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys and girls: All Southern B tourney games with Shepherd and Huntley Project, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys and girls: All Skyview, Senior, and West boys and girls games from the Eastern AA tourney beginning with the semifinals KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com