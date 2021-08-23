Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 5:05 p.m., Dehler Park
GOLF
High school: Billings Invitational, first round, 11 a.m., Yegen
SOCCER
College men: Northwest College at Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
College women: Northwest College at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
On TV
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Jersey City, N.J.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Taylor, Mich. vs. Abilene, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Lake Oswego, Ore. vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Hamilton, Ohio vs. Lafayette, La., Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Hastings, Neb. vs. Sammamish, Wash., Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Arizona at Pittsburgh
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Oakland OR Kansas City at Houston (Games Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 5:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com