Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 5:05 p.m., Dehler Park

GOLF

High school: Billings Invitational, first round, 11 a.m., Yegen

SOCCER

College men: Northwest College at Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

College women: Northwest College at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

On TV

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Jersey City, N.J.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Taylor, Mich. vs. Abilene, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Lake Oswego, Ore. vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Hamilton, Ohio vs. Lafayette, La., Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Hastings, Neb. vs. Sammamish, Wash., Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Arizona at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Oakland OR Kansas City at Houston (Games Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 5:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

