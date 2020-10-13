 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Billings City Meet, 11 a.m., Amend Park

SOCCER

High school boys: Playoffs, Great Falls vs. Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Playoffs, Belgrade vs. Billings Senior, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Playoffs, Bozeman Gallatin vs. Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Playoffs, Great Falls CMR vs. Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Playoffs, Billings Senior vs. Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 4:05 p.m., FS1

MLB: American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego, 6:40 p.m., TBS

FOOTBALL

NFL: Buffalo at Tennessee, 5 p.m., CBS

RUGBY

SLR: Hull FC vs. Huddersfield, Warrington, England, 10:30 a.m., FS2, FS2

SLR: Leeds at Warrington, 12:30 p.m., FS2

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany, League A, Group 4, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Wake Forest at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN

On radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Colstrip at Lockwood, 3:40 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL 93.3 FM & kurlradio.com

