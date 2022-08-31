Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
On TV
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Houston at Texas
5 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Detroit
MLBN — LA Dodgers at NY Mets
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool
5 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 2
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com