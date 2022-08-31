 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.

On TV

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Houston at Texas 

5 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Detroit

MLBN — LA Dodgers at NY Mets 

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria

1 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 2

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

 

