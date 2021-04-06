 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

SOCCER

College women: Providence at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

College men: Providence at Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 5 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Hardin, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central vs. Billings Senior, 3:30 p.m., Pioneer Park

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Billings Senior Small School #1, 3:30 p.m., Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Skyview Small School #1, 3:30 p.m.

High school: Billings West Small School #1, 3:30 p.m.

High school: Laurel Tuesday #1, 3 p.m.

On TV

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Detroit

2 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Houston at LA Angels

5 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle

ROOT — Chicago White Sox at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

7 p.m.

ALTITUDE — Detroit at Denver

8 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News