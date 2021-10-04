Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Miami
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Golden State at Portland
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
ESPN — Las Vegas at LA Chargers
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Chicago at Detroit
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Lockwood JV vs. Lewistown JV, 5 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com