Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

On TV

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Miami

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Golden State at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at LA Chargers

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Chicago at Detroit

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Lockwood JV vs. Lewistown JV, 5 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

 

 

