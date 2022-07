Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Eastern A District Tournament, Pirtz Field

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Kalispell (2), 5 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Yellowstone Drag Strip: Big Sky Nationals, Wild West Drag Fest, small tire/big tire; All YDS classes; Test and tune starts at 5 pm.

RODEO

NRA: Hell's A-Roarin' Guts & Glory Rodeo, Jardine

NRA: Eureka Rodeo

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

11:15 a.m.

ESPNU — W Series: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tires Delivers 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Edmonton

CYCLING

6 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 117 miles, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior Championship: Semifinals, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 283 Main Card: Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson (Welterweights), Tacoma, Wash.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR San Francisco at LA Dodgers

ROOT — Houston at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — Club Friendly: Juventus vs. Guadalajara, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: Sweden vs. Belgium, Quarterfinal, Leigh, England

TBT BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse Regional: India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army, Round of 64, Syracuse, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita Regional: We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks, Round of 64, Wichita, Kan.

TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 8 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Chicago

NBATV — Connecticut at Minnesota

NBATV — Seattle at Phoenix

X GAMES

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com