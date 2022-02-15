 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

Tuesday, Feb. 15

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.

High school: 2C District Tournament, Sidney

On TV

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Toledo

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

ESPNU — South Carolina at Mississippi

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Villanova at Providence

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Indiana

ESPNU — Iowa St. at TCU

FS1 — Butler at DePaul

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at San Diego St.

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Nevada

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

Altitude — Dallas at Colorado

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

SPORTS TALK

Cat Chat with MSU men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and women's basketball coach Tricia Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com

