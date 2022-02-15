Local events
Tuesday, Feb. 15
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.
High school: 2C District Tournament, Sidney
On TV
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
People are also reading…
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Toledo
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
ESPNU — South Carolina at Mississippi
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Villanova at Providence
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Indiana
ESPNU — Iowa St. at TCU
FS1 — Butler at DePaul
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at San Diego St.
9 p.m.
FS1 — San Jose St. at Nevada
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
Altitude — Dallas at Colorado
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat with MSU men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and women's basketball coach Tricia Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com