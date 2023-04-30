Local Events
BASEBALL
Legion: Lewistown at Laurel (2), 1 p.m.
Legion: Bozeman at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field (2), 1 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Medicine Hat, Alberta, 10 a.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Curling: Centennial Ice Arena, 9 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College: Simon Fraser at MSU Billings (DH), noon and 2 p.m.
On TV
Note: Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
Noon
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio MotoGP, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
8 a.m.
NBATV — SLAC vs. CFV-Beira, Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — Auburn at South Carolina
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Boston College, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPNU — Harvard at Princeton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — LSU at Alabama
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas
Noon
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
4 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
8 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
10:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — Chicago Cubs at Miami
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers
5 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 1
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 7
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 7
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Louisville, Ky.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC
USFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Detroit
2 p.m.
FOX — New Jersey at Michigan
XFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — North Division Championship: Seattle at D.C.