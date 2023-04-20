Local Events

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 5 p.m., Will James

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 5 p.m.

High school: Huntley Project at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Ben Steele

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at South Carolina

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal vs. Loyola Marymount, Los Angeles

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Loyola Marymount at UCLA

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

9 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, Basel, Switzerland

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Boston

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Philadelphia (4:30 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Colorado at Philadelphia (4:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 3

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2

5:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 2

8 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 2

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Round 2, Everett, Wash.