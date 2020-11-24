Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
FOOTBALL
College Football Playoff: Top 25, 5 p.m., ESPN
HOCKEY
College men: Penn State at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., BTN
College men: Ohio State at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
SOCCER
MLS: Eastern Conference Playoffs, Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round, 4 p.m., FS1
MLS: Eastern Conference Playoffs, New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN
CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, San José, Costa Rica, 6 p.m., FS2
UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN
CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, Panama City, 8 p.m., FS2
MLS: Western Conference Playoffs, LA FC at Seattle, First Round, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
