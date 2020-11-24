 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events 

No local events scheduled 

On TV

FOOTBALL

College Football Playoff: Top 25, 5 p.m., ESPN

HOCKEY

College men: Penn State at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., BTN

College men: Ohio State at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN

SOCCER

MLS: Eastern Conference Playoffs, Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round, 4 p.m., FS1

MLS: Eastern Conference Playoffs, New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN

CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, San José, Costa Rica, 6 p.m., FS2

UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN

CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, Panama City, 8 p.m., FS2

MLS: Western Conference Playoffs, LA FC at Seattle, First Round, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News