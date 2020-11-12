Local events
VOLLEYBALL
High school: State A at Sidney
High school: State B at Shelby
High school: State C at Malta
On TV
BASEBALL
Baseball Writers Association of America Awards, MVP, 4 p.m., MLBN
BULL RIDING
PBR: Unleash The Beast Tour World Finals, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
FOOTBALL
College: Colorado State at Boise State, 6 p.m., FS1
NFL: Indianapolis at Tennessee, 6:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
TENNIS
Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4, 9 a.m., TENNIS
On the Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Joliet matches at the State B tournament at Shelby, FM99mtn.com (Stream 2)
