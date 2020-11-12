 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

VOLLEYBALL

High school: State A at Sidney

High school: State B at Shelby

High school: State C at Malta

On TV

BASEBALL

Baseball Writers Association of America Awards, MVP, 4 p.m., MLBN

BULL RIDING

PBR: Unleash The Beast Tour World Finals, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

FOOTBALL

College: Colorado State at Boise State, 6 p.m., FS1

NFL: Indianapolis at Tennessee, 6:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

TENNIS

Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4, 9 a.m., TENNIS

On the Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Joliet matches at the State B tournament at Shelby, FM99mtn.com (Stream 2)

 

