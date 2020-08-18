Local events
No events scheduled.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Colorado at Houston, 1 p.m., MLBN
MLB: San Francisco at LA Angels, 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB: San Diego at Texas (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., TNT
NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., TNT
NBA Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Indiana vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m., CBSSN
NBA Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 1 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, 11 a.m., FS2
UEFA Champions League: TBD, Semifinal, 7 p.m., CBSSN
