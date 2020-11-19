 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events 

No local events scheduled

On TV

BOXING

Ring City USA: O'Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman, super featherweights, 7 p.m., NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College: Tulane at Tulsa, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL: Arizona at Seattle, 6:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

GOLF

PGA: The RSM Classic, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Pelican Women's Championship, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

HOCKEY

College men: Arizona State at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN

College men: Penn State at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 253: Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee, featherweights, 5 p.m., CBSSN

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA: Pro Mod Series, 6:30 p.m., FS2

SOCCER

College women: SEC Tournament, Arkansas vs. South Carolina, semifinal, 5 p.m., SECN

College women: SEC Tournament, Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, semifinal, 7:30 p.m., SECN

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Singles round-robin, 7 a.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles round-robin, 11 a.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Round robin, 1 p.m., ESPN2

