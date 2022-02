Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana at Southern Utah, 7 p.m.

College men: Montana State Billings at Central Washington, 8:30 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Central Washington, 6:15 p.m.

College women: Southern Utah at Montana, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school: Eastern A, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school: Northern B, Glasgow High School

SKI RACING

College: Rocky Mountain College at USCSA Western Region Championships, women's giant slalom, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Red Lodge Mountain

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

ESPNU — SC-Upstate at Winthrop

FS1 — Maryland at Indiana

6 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco

ESPNU — Belmont at Murray St.

FS1 — Ohio St. at Illinois

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Colorado

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Oregon

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at BYU

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

FS1 — Arizona at Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.

ESPNU — Quinnipiac at Marist

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Notre Dame

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

6:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

SWX — Pepperdine at Gonzaga

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vertical Academy (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Brooklyn

8 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at NY Rangers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:20 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Forge FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 Leg 2

8:35 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: F.C. Motagua at Seattle, Round of 16 Leg 2

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Eastern A, Miles City vs. Billings Central, 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school boys: Eastern A, Lockwood vs. TBD, 5 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Eastern A, Sidney vs. Billings Central, noon, 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school girls: Eastern A, Lockwood vs. Havre, 1:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

