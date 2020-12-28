 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events 

No local events scheduled.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Illinois State at Loyola Chicago, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Maryland at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., FS1

College women: Morgan State at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACCN

NBA: Memphis at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., NBATV

College men: Michigan State at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

College women: Samford at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN

College men: Colorado at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12N

NBA: Portland at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m., NBATV

FOOTBALL

Buffalo at New England, 6:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN

SKIING

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 1 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Aston Villa at Chelsea, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

