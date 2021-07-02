 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Open water swimming, Lake Elmo, 8 a.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Home of Champions, Red Lodge

PRCA: Livingston Roundup, Livingston

NRA/NWRA: Harlowton

On TV

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America

4 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees orLA Dodgers at Washington

8 p.m.

ROOT — Texas at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 3

PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

SWX — Boise at Missoula

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Dallas

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

