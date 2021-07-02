Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Open water swimming, Lake Elmo, 8 a.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Home of Champions, Red Lodge
PRCA: Livingston Roundup, Livingston
NRA/NWRA: Harlowton
On TV
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America
4 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees orLA Dodgers at Washington
8 p.m.
ROOT — Texas at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 3
PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
SWX — Boise at Missoula
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago at Dallas
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com