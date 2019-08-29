MISSOULA — Jose Curpa’s single between shortstop and the second base bag scored Cesar Garcia from second, and the Missoula Osprey defeated the Billings Mustangs 3-2 in 10 innings Thursday night to tighten the North Division second-half pennant race.
The Osprey won back-to-back games against Billings, and moved within four games of the Mustangs, who lead the division with eight games to play. The winner of the second half joins first-half winner Idaho Falls in the Pioneer League playoffs.
The Mustangs (21-9, 36-32) travel to Great Falls for a four-game set and then return to Dehler Park to close the regular season with four games against the Osprey (17-13, 37-31).
Ezequiel De La Cruz (2-1) struck out four over the final two innings to pick up the win. Ryan Dunne (5-4) faced one batter and took the loss. Garcia started the bottom of the 10th inning at second base as the extra-inning automatic baserunner and came around to score as Curpa’s grounder got to the outfield.
Eric Yang and Victor Ruiz drove in runs for the Mustangs. Ruiz gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a sacrifice fly and Yang put Billings up 2-0 with an RBI single in the third.
Missoula scored single runs in the third and the fourth on solo home runs from Jose Reyes and Francis Martinez.
Billings and Great Falls start their four-game series at 7 p.m. Friday.