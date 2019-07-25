MISSOULA — Dominic Canzone, Cesar Garcia and Douglas Lanza homered Thursday night as the Missoula Osprey outslugged the visiting Billings Mustangs to win 13-11 in Pioneer League baseball.
The Osprey led 5-2 early, fell behind 10-6, and pulled ahead for keeps with four runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Canzone drilled a two-run homer in the first inning, Garcia had a solo shot in the fourth and Lanza helped highlight the eighth-inning rally with a solo homer.
Missoula outhit Billings, 12-11 in what was the final game of the league's first half.
Jose Reyes and Canzone drove in four runs apiece for the winners.
After falling behind 5-2 after the first two innings, the Mustangs used a two-run home run by Edwin Yon in the third inning and a solo shot by Quin Cotton in the fourth to forge a 6-5 advantage.
Billings' lead grew to 10-6 with a three-run outburst in the sixth.
Cotton also tripled for the Mustangs, as did teammate Victor Ruiz. Jonathan Willems doubled.
Cotton, Willems, Yon and Quincy McAfee drove in two runs each.
The Mustangs (15-23) and Osprey (20-18) will engage in the second game of their four-game series Friday night beginning at 7:05.