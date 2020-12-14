 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana men's basketball adds Friday game vs. Dickinson State

Montana men's basketball adds Friday game vs. Dickinson State

{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Montana announced on Monday that it will host Dickinson State University on Friday afternoon in men's basketball.

Game time is set for 4 p.m.

The Grizzlies (1-4) were previously scheduled to play their first five games on the road, before adding a home game last Saturday vs. Yellowstone Christian College (102-42 win), and now Friday's tilt vs. Dickinson State.

Dickinson State, an NAIA school from North Dakota, is 3-4 on the season, picking up wins over Montana Tech, Doane and Mayville State. The Blue Hawks are coached by former Griz great Derek Selvig, who is in his first season with the program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News