Montana men's basketball adds Friday game vs. Dickinson State

MISSOULA — Montana announced on Monday that it will host Dickinson State University on Friday afternoon in men's basketball.

Game time is set for 4 p.m.

The Grizzlies (1-4) were previously scheduled to play their first five games on the road, before adding a home game last Saturday vs. Yellowstone Christian College (102-42 win), and now Friday's tilt vs. Dickinson State.

Dickinson State, an NAIA school from North Dakota, is 3-4 on the season, picking up wins over Montana Tech, Doane and Mayville State. The Blue Hawks are coached by former Griz great Derek Selvig, who is in his first season with the program.

