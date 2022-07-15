Montana Mile: Duncan Hamilton sets another record; Sydney Little Light a champ, too

BILLINGS — Duncan Hamilton and Sydney Little Light, Friday night’s Montana Mile winners during the opening ceremonies for the Big Sky State Games, both saw something special in their victories at Daylis Stadium.

For Hamilton, it was being draped with the Montana state flag after his win, as is the custom for all victors of the Mile. For Little Light, it was running for someone other than herself.

Hamilton won the men’s Montana Mile and set a record for the second year in a row. The Montana State steeplechase aficionado won in 4:04.83, outdistancing his Bobcats teammate Levi Taylor by nearly four seconds. Hamilton set the previous record last year with a 4:06.23 clocking.

Little Light, of Rocky Mountain College via Hardin, ran 5:00.43 to win her first women’s Montana Mile title. She held off Missoula’s Sage Brooks, who runs for Syracuse, by a little more than a second.

Defending women’s champion Becca Richtman warmed up prior to the race, but the Montana Tech runner elected not to participate due to injury.

‘Refreshing’ win for Hamilton

Hamilton is coming of a spectacular season at MSU. The fifth-year senior finished second at the NCAA outdoor championships and fourth at the USATF nationals in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

He and Taylor, who had his own success this spring in the steeplechase at the NCAAs and the USATF finals, quickly turned Friday’s mile into a two-man race.

At the start of the third lap, Taylor sprinted in front of his elder teammate. By the time the final corner came around, Hamilton was pulling away as he surged toward the finish line in record time.

“I knew Levi was going to be right with me,” Hamilton said. “You know, he took the lead with a lap to go … it was actually really helpful, you know, to keep the pace fast. And then (I) just work on kicking him down right at the end.”

The night’s festivities weren’t lost on Hamilton. Yes, he said, he’s been able to compete all over the country as a Bobcat. But, he added, it’s easy for his Montana and Bozeman roots to get lost in all that.

Thus, the appreciation for Friday’s repeat performance.

“That’s why it’s so refreshing to come here,” he said, “getting a flag put around me at the end of a race. It’s just such a good feeling. I love it.”

Glendive's Ase Ackerman, who runs for Montana State Billings, completed the podium with a third-place finish of 4:17.61.

Neither gave 'an inch'

Like Hamilton, Little Light is still feeling the high of a standout track season. The Hardin graduate completed her junior year this spring by winning the 1,500-meter national title at the NAIA outdoor championships at the end of May.

But that wasn’t necessarily her guiding light on Friday. Little Light said her mother, Roberta Bird, was admitted to the hospital Thursday night and had surgery for pancreatitis Friday afternoon.

“I drove here from the hospital, and I’ve kind of been out of it all day,” said Little Light, who had her own state flag around her shoulders. “But she wanted me to race, so I did if for her.

“I definitely felt like crying every second because she’s usually here. She never misses a race, so I just missed her.”

Little Light and Brooks were shoulder-to-shoulder for a lot of the race. As they completed the first turn on lap four, Brooks appeared to try to nudge ahead of Little Light. But Little Light held firm.

There were little surges back and forth between the two the remainder of the race until Little Light pulled away on the final stretch.

“I just love that neither of us were giving an inch until the final curve,” Little Light said. “That was so fun. I think one of my favorite races, definitely.”

Billings Skyview cross county coach Mary Felig ran 5:12.17 to finish third.

Men’s results: Duncan Hamilton, representing Montana State, 4:04.83; Levi Taylor, MSU, 4:08.02; Ase Ackerman, MSU Billings, 4:17.61; Ellis McKean, Montana, 4:19.28; Owen Smith, MSU, 4:19.84; Jorey Egeland, MSUB, 4:27.87; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 4:29.59; Carson Jessop, MSUB, 4:29.70; Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 4:30.13; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:30.63; Ivan Colmenero, MSUB, 4:31.54; Sam Smith, MSU, 4:39.13.

Women’s results: Sydney Little Light, representing Rocky Mountain College, 5:00.43; Sage Brooks, Syracuse, 5:01.80; Mary Felig, MSUB, 5:12.17; Eireann Rhein, Montana Western, 5:12.78; Lindsey Paulson, MSU, 5:16.69; Kailee Stoppel, MSUB, 5:18.91; Hailey Nielson, Montana Tech, 5:24.27; Odessa Zentz, Northern Arizona, 5:25.65; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:35.95.