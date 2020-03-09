Montana's McKenzie Johnston makes all-Big Sky Conference team

MISSOULA — Montana senior point guard McKenzie Johnston has been voted first-team All-Big Sky Conference by the league’s coaches.

The All-Big Sky teams and individual awards were announced on Monday morning as a prelude to the conference tournament.

Johnston was one of just five players to make first team, along with Montana State’s Fallyn Freije, Idaho’s Gina Marxen, Northern Arizona’s Kiahrica Rasheed and Southern Utah’s Rebecca Cardenas.

Johnston becomes Montana’s first first-team selection since Kellie Rubel in 2014-15.

The do-it-all point guard, who was honorable mention All-Big Sky as a sophomore, leads Montana in scoring (13.1 points per game) and assists (5.0), and ranks second in rebounding (5.3).

