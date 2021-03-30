Montana State Billings closes spring volleyball season with win over Carroll College

HELENA — The Montana State Billings volleyball team closed out its 2021 spring season with by edging Carroll College 17-25, 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13 Tuesday night at the PE Center.

The Yellowjackets finished their spring season 5-1, winning their last five. They improved to 4-0 in five-set matches with Tuesday’s victory.

“I am really proud of the way we competed this spring, and how we finished,” MSUB coach Casey Williams said. “We showed a lot of growth throughout our matches, and we continued to keep a competitive edge throughout our entire season. I am really excited about how well this sets us up going into the fall season.”

Bayli Monck had a match-high 23 kills and added 10 digs to complete a double-double. Joelle Mahowald had 12 kills – including the game-winning point -- and Skylar Reed added 12 kills and 12. Freshman Olivia Schwartz had a season-high eight kills, and sophomore Hannah Hashbarger led the way with 55 assists.

Playing in the final match of her collegiate career, senior Maddi Vigil led all players with 33 digs while adding four aces. Vigil finished her four-year career at MSUB with 1,114 digs, ranking her seventh in program history.

Lexie Gleasman and Taelyr Krantz led Carroll with 11 kills apiece, while Ali Williams had 19 assists and Julia Carr had a team-best 21 digs. The Saints remained at 10-6 on the season with Tuesday’s match being an exhibition contest for the hosts.

