BOZEMAN — A balanced Montana State team, led by the 16 points of Michael Paulo and Jebrile Belo, defeated Rocky Mountain College 93-60 Saturday in nonconference men's basketball at Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats (1-1), playing in front of a crowd of 2,697, shot 52.2% against the Battlin' Bears. MSU led 44-31 at intermission and outscored Rocky 49-29 during the second half.
It was the first victory for new head coach Danny Sprinkle.
The Bears (2-1) connected on just 39.3% percent of their shots, including 10 of 31 from 3-point range. The Bobcats were 12 of 26 from 3-point territory.
Harald Frey and Amin Adamu had 12 points apiece for the Bobcats. Frey handed out eight assists.
You have free articles remaining.
Belo also collected eight rebounds and Paulo had four 3-pointers.
The Bobcats came up with 15 steals.
Rocky's top scorer was Clayton Ladine with 17 points. Sam Vining added 11 and Brandon The Boy 10.
The Boy and Ladine also snagged five rebounds each.
The game was an exhibition contest for the Bears.