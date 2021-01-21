Montana State women clamp down on Northern Arizona, 79-56

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State held the Big Sky’s top offensive team 17 points under their season average and the Bobcats offense hit on all cylinders en route to a 79-56 victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday night in Worthington Arena.

Montana State (6-5, 3-2) jumped out early, building a 16-2 lead on an Ava Ranson three-pointer.

Northern Arizona (6-7, 4-5) closed the margin to six-points at the end of the quarter, but the Bobcats used a strong first-half defensive effort to force the Lumberjacks into 16 turnovers — resulting in 18 points — to put enough room between them and the Lumberjacks on the way to its fourth straight win over NAU.

A jumper in the lane by Kola Bad Bear, pushed MSU’s lead to 20 points with six seconds left in the third period. The Bobcats were able to clear the bench in the fourth frame, grabbing its biggest lead at 77-51 on a bucket by freshman Taylor Janssen.

MSU was led by Tori Martell with a game-high 16 points. She was followed by Darian White 15 and Ranson 12.

Ranson, a freshman from Boise, Idaho, went four-of-five from long distance to spark the Bobcats offense.