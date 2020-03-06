Montana State women close out regular season with road win

GREELEY, Colo. — Fallyn Freije came away with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds Friday night as league champion Montana State wrapped up its regular season with a 73-63 win over Northern Colorado in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.
The Bobcats (23-6, 19-1) will be the top seed at next week's conference tournament in Boise, Idaho.
The 19 victories rank as the most in the 32-year history for women in the Big Sky.
Oliana Squires finished with 15 points, three steals and three assists for the Bobcats. Darian White added 12 points and five rebounds.
Northern Colorado (12-17, 8-12) received 15 points from Jasmine Gayles and Alisha Davis.
MSU led 32-30 at halftime.
The Bobcats shot 46% overall, including 5 of 17 from 3-point territory.
MSU will open play at the Big Sky tournament in Boise on Tuesday afternoon against either eighth-seeded Northern Colorado or ninth-seeded Sacramento State.