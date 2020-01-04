WEST POINT, N.Y. — Wyoming wrestlers Montorie Bridges (133 pounds) and Stephen Buchanan (197) wrestled to 3-0 records at the West Point Duals hosted by Army on Saturday.
Bridges, ranked seventh, scored a 12-1 major decision over Daniel Kidd of American, a 4-2 decision over Jaime Hernandez of No. 17 North Carolina and an 8-5 victory over Lane Peters of Army.
Buchanan shut out Will Jarrell of American 11-0, scored a 6-2 victory over Brandon Whitman of North Carolina and won in overtime against Alex Hopkins of Army.
Wyoming downed American 22-13, but fell to North Carolina 20-15 and also lost to No. 21 Army 19-13.
The Cowboys will return to Big 12 action with a pair of road duals. Wyoming will face North Dakota State at 6 p.m., in Fargo Friday, Jan. 10 and will then travel to Brookings, South Dakota, to face South Dakota State at noon Sunday, Jan. 12.