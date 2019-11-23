SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Defending national champion and top-ranked Morningside defeated Dickinson State 57-14 Saturday during the opening round of the NAIA football playoffs.
The winning Mustangs (11-0) chalked up 638 yards of total offense, with 346 coming through the air.
Morningside's Joe Dolincheck passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns. Teammate AP Ponder rushed for 132 yards and two TDs.
Tyger Frye, a former Billings Senior athlete, caught a 24-yard TD pass for DSU early in the second half.