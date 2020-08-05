Mountain West announces plans for fall sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Board of Directors agreed Wednesday on an adjusted fall sports structure for football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country.
A MW press release said the decision is designed to allow additional time to monitor ongoing developments with the coronavirus pandemic, continue preparations for the potential return to competition and retain the opportunity for student-athletes to participate in their respective sports.
Wyoming is a member of the Mountain West.
The plan will align with the requirements announced Wednesday by the NCAA Board of Governors. It will also continue to be evaluated in the context of the virus status on member institution campuses and within the respective communities, and will be subject to directives from local, state and federal jurisdictions, according to the release. Should further modifications become necessary, including delay or cancellation of competition, the MW Board of Directors is prepared to do so the release stated.
The plan is for MW sponsored fall sports to begin competition no earlier than the week ending Sept. 26. The football season will be comprised of an eight-game conference schedule with an option for each member to play two nonconference opponents. Potential dates for the league's football title game include Dec. 5, Dec. 12 or Dec. 19. According to the press release, various scheduling models for the football season are under consideration and a final version will be announced once completed.
Fall Olympic Sports competition will consist of league-only play. Women’s soccer and women’s volleyball champions will be determined by regular-season competition, while options for men’s and women’s cross country continue to be reviewed. Schedule alternatives for league play in the respective sports have been developed and will be solidified in the coming weeks.
All fall competition in the sports of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, softball and baseball has been canceled. Continuation of workouts/training would be subject to NCAA legislation and guidance; state, local and campus parameters; and, institutional determination. Student-athletes in golf and tennis will remain eligible to compete unattached at institutional discretion and in accordance with NCAA regulations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!