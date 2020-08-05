Mountain West announces plans for fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Board of Directors agreed Wednesday on an adjusted fall sports structure for football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country.

A MW press release said the decision is designed to allow additional time to monitor ongoing developments with the coronavirus pandemic, continue preparations for the potential return to competition and retain the opportunity for student-athletes to participate in their respective sports.

Wyoming is a member of the Mountain West.

The plan will align with the requirements announced Wednesday by the NCAA Board of Governors. It will also continue to be evaluated in the context of the virus status on member institution campuses and within the respective communities, and will be subject to directives from local, state and federal jurisdictions, according to the release. Should further modifications become necessary, including delay or cancellation of competition, the MW Board of Directors is prepared to do so the release stated.