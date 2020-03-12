Mountain West Conference suspends spring sports events

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Due to the rapidly changing situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the Mountain West Conference announced Thursday that it has suspended all spring sports competitions indefinitely.

The action was taken by the MWC's board of directors to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus.

The University of Wyoming, a member of the MWC, said in a press release that "all athletics competitions will be suspended until further notice."

Decisions with regards to the continuation of local practice activities, such as spring football, are a matter of institutional discretion depending upon local conditions, the MWC said in a press release.

"All decisions made by the University of Wyoming athletics regarding the COVID-19 situation will focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans," the school said in its press release.

