Mountain West officially cancels spring sports competitions

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The board of directors for the Mountain West Conference has now officially canceled all remaining spring sports competitions and MWC championships.
You have free articles remaining.
The board had previously placed an indefinite suspension on these events out of concern regarding the COVID-19 situation.
The MWC board has also established a moratorium on all on-campus and off-campus in-person recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
The University of Wyoming, a MWC member, said in a press release that as future decisions are made, UW athletics will share that information on GoWyo.com and through its social media channels.