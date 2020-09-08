Mountain West works to find path forward to resume athletic competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly a month since announcing its decision to suspend athletic events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain West Board of Directors said many of the same challenges exist within the league.

In a Tuesday press release, the league said it has been working diligently to identify a viable path forward to resume athletic competition at the appropriate time. Widespread and increasing prevalence of coronavirus in parts of the league’s footprint, unknowns regarding health outcomes related to the virus, testing capacity limitations and variable travel restrictions were among the MW’s primary considerations when it postponed its fall season on Aug. 10, according to the release.

The league said its board of directors, athletic directors and other staff have been meeting frequently to consider new scheduling models, enhanced medical protocols and revised management plans that can facilitate a responsible return to play.

“These concepts are being adapted to fit within NCAA parameters expected to be acted upon by the NCAA Division I Council during its Sept. 16 meeting, including frameworks for football, men’s & women’s basketball and rescheduled fall sports,” the release stated.

The league said it is in ongoing negotiations to secure necessary testing arrangements for a safe return to play.

