MSU's Fallyn Freije selected as player of the year in Big Sky

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior forward Fallyn Freije became the third Bobcat to earn Big Sky Conference player of the year honors in the last five seasons and three of her teammates were also mentioned as the league doled out its postseason awards on Monday.

Big Sky coaches named Darian White freshman of the year and honorable mention all-league, and her backcourt-mate Tori Martell, a junior, is the top reserve. Freije earned first team all-Big Sky honors, senior guard Oliana Squres was an all-league second team selection.

The conference’s coaches saw this coming, naming Freije Preseason Big Sky Player of the Year last fall. She proved them right in her only season at Montana State by scoring 13.7 points and grabbing 7.7 rebounds a game, one of three Big Sky players to in the league’s top 10 in both categories.

Squires was perhaps the Big Sky’s most versatile player this season, scoring 11.5 points a game, finishing second on the team with 86 assists and 42 steals, and grabbing 2.7 boards a contest.

White took the league by storm in her first season, finishing 13th in the Big Sky with 12.9 points a game, ninth with 3.7 assists per game, and second with 2.8 steals an outing. She is the third Bobcat to earn Freshman of the Year honors.

