MSU's Tricia Binford is Big Sky Conference's coach of the year

BOZEMAN — After leading Montana State to a historic 2019-20 Big Sky Conference season, Bobcats coach Tricia Binford was named the league’s coach of the year on Monday.

The award is Binford’s second — she was also honored after the 2015-16 season — but only the third in the history of the MSU program.

This year’s Bobcats finished the league season with a 19-1 record, the most wins and second-highest winning percentage in conference history, and enter this week's Big Sky Tournament in Boise with a 23-6 record.

Since dropping a home game on Jan. 9, the Cats have won 15 consecutive games.

Binford joins several Bobcat players as special awards honorees this season. Senior forward Fallyn Freije earned Big Sky player of the year honors, guard Darian White is the freshman of the year, and junior guard Tori Martell is the conference’s top reserve.

Montana State’s all-time leader in coaching victories (251) and games coached (453), Binford joins Judy Spoelstra (1992-93) as the only Bobcat conference coach-of-the-year honorees.

