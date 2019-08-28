MISSOULA — Axel Andueza’s infield single with the bases loaded scored two runs in the eighth inning — the second on a Billings throwing error — and the Missoula Osprey gained ground on the North Division-leading Mustangs with a 7-4 win Wednesday night.
Missoula (16-13, 36-31) moved within five games of the Mustangs (21-8, 36-31) with nine games remaining in the second half. The winner of the second half joins Idaho Falls in the first round of the Pioneer League playoffs.
Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth, the Osprey loaded the bases with none out against reliever Jake Stevenson (1-1). Alec Byrd entered the game and struck out the next batter, but Billings third baseman Victor Ruiz overthrew first base on Anueza’s dribbler and Missoula took a 5-3 lead.
Wilderd Patino added a sacrifice fly and Cesar Garcia an RBI single for a four-run inning and a 7-4 lead.
Jhonny Valdez (2-1) retired all four batters he faced, and Mitchell Stumpo threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.
Spencer Brickhouse hit two solo home runs for Missoula, which ended a three-game losing streak. Neyfy Castillo stole home as part of a double steal with Jose Curpa in the third inning.
Quin Cotton went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run for the Mustangs, who saw their five-game winning streak end.
The teams wrap up their three-game series Thursday night starting at 7:15.