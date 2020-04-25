New England Patriots draft Wyoming’s Cassh Maluia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The New England Patriots selected Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia on Saturday as the 25th pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Maluia joins his linebacker running mate Logan Wilson as a 2020 draft pick. It is the first time since 2017 that Wyoming has had two players selected in the same NFL Draft.

In 2017, Wyoming running back Brian Hill was selected by the Atlanta Falcons and offensive lineman Chase Roullier was selected by the Washington Redskins. According to a UW press release, the last time Wyoming had two players taken in the same NFL draft at the same position was 1989 when Wyoming defensive linemen Dave Edeen and Pat Rabold were selected by the Phoenix Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, respectively.

Maluia was a 2019 honorable mention All-Mountain West selection. He ranked second on the team in interceptions, with two, and was third on the Cowboys in tackles, with 61. Maluia also added 7.0 tackles for loss.

He started 38 of 50 career games as a Cowboy.

Maluia’s two interceptions in 2019 ranked him No. 2 on the Wyoming roster, and he tied for No. 16 in the Mountain West for the 2019 season from his linebacker spot. His first interception of the season came against Missouri. He intercepted Mizzou in the end zone to stop a Tiger scoring threat on way to a 37-31 Wyoming victory. His second interception of the season was vs. UNLV. Maluia returned that interception 30 yards to the Rebel four-yard line to set up a touchdown one play later in a 53-17 Cowboy victory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0