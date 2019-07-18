LARAMIE, Wyo. — Carl Granderson is still a member of the New Orleans Saints, but the team has made a roster move with the former Wyoming football player in the wake of the jail time he recently received in his sexual battery case.
The Saints, who signed Granderson as a free agent in April, designated Granderson as reserve/did not report Thursday, according to the New Orleans Advocate Times-Picayune. The move coincided with the first day the team’s rookies reported for training camp, which will begin July 26.
It comes a week after Granderson was sentenced to six months in jail by Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken on one count of unlawful contact. Kricken’s sentence came after she rejected the terms of a plea agreement reached by both sides that included one year of unsupervised probation.