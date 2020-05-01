New Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder has several incentive bonuses included in contract

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — After hiring Jeff Linder as Wyoming’s men’s basketball coach more than a month ago, UW athletic director Tom Burman said Linder’s five-year contract included a “handful of incentives.”

The Casper Star-Tribune recently obtained a copy of Linder’s contract through a public records request. Linder has many of the same incentive bonuses built into his contract that former coach Allen Edwards had during his four-year tenure, which ended when Burman fired him a few days after the Cowboys’ semifinal loss in the Mountain West Tournament reported Davis Potter of the Star-Tribune.

But a couple of others have been added that could push Linder’s annual salary beyond $500,000 depending on how many teams — and which ones — his Cowboys beat beginning next season, Potter reported. Linder’s base salary will start at $225,000, and he’ll also make a fixed amount of $260,000 in additional guaranteed compensation each year for the duration of his contract, which runs through April 2025.

Like Edwards, Linder will have the opportunity to earn additional income related to his players’ performance in the classroom. UW’s team grade point average has to be at least 2.8 for a bonus to kick in, but Linder would earn a $30,000 bonus if his team’s cumulative GPA is at least 3.0 and $20,000 if it’s between 2.8 and 2.99. The team’s annual GPA will be calculated by the athletic office of academic support, according to Linder’s contract.

