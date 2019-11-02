BUTTE —Three players in double figures for kills carried Montana Tech to a sweep of Rocky Mountain College in Frontier Conference volleyball on Saturday.
The No. 16-ranked Orediggers won 25-22, 25-16, 25-21.
Miranda Gallagher led the Battlin' Bears (17-10, 7-3) with 12 kills, while Ayla Embry finished with 11 assists. Natalie Hilderman added 25 assists.
Karina Mickelson and Gena McMillan each had 12 kills for Montana Tech, while Maureen Jesoop had 11. McMillan and Sabrina Hopcroft each had 14 digs, and McKenna Kaelber had 46 assists.