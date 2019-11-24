{{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS — Tyler Bey scored 11 points and pulled down 19 rebounds as No. 23 Colorado rallied in the second half for a 56-41 victory over Wyoming in men's basketball in a MGM Main event semifinal game Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

The teams played to a 15-15 tie at intermission, but the Buffaloes started the second half with a 13-0 run in the opening two minutes to claim a 28-15 lead. 

Redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado led the Cowboys (3-4) with 14 points. 

Colorado outrebounded the Cowboys, 41-25.

Evan Battey added 9 points and 13 boards for the Buffaloes (4-0).

