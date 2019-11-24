LAS VEGAS — Tyler Bey scored 11 points and pulled down 19 rebounds as No. 23 Colorado rallied in the second half for a 56-41 victory over Wyoming in men's basketball in a MGM Main event semifinal game Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
The teams played to a 15-15 tie at intermission, but the Buffaloes started the second half with a 13-0 run in the opening two minutes to claim a 28-15 lead.
Redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado led the Cowboys (3-4) with 14 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Colorado outrebounded the Cowboys, 41-25.
Evan Battey added 9 points and 13 boards for the Buffaloes (4-0).