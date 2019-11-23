LINCOLN, Neb. — Wyoming's Cole Verner and Montorie Bridges won the first two matches of a dual against Nebraska, but the third-ranked Cornhuskers came back strong to down the Cowboys 28-7 on Friday.
Verner, ranked 19th, downed Alex Thomsen 6-5 in overtime. Verner scored a takedown with under five seconds left in the match to force overtime. He then was able to ride out Thomsen for the point and hang on for the win.
Bridges, rated seventh, won by major decision, 14-6, over Zak Hensley.
Nebraska won the next eight matches to score the victory.