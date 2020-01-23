BUTTE — No. 20-ranked Rocky Mountain College received 20 points from Markaela Francis and Destinee Pointer Thursday night in beating Montana Tech 63-52 in Frontier Conference women's basketball.
Francis finished with a double-double by also grabbing 12 rebounds. She shot 7 of 8 from the field and 6 of 6 at the foul line.
Rocky, which ended the game on a 28-15 run, also received 11 points, four assists and two steals from Kloie Thatcher.
Mesa Williams led Tech with 20 points. Teammates Tavia Rooney (14) and Kaylee Zard (11) combined for 25 rebounds.
Rocky, which trailed by six points in the second quarter, improved to 4-3 in conference and 13-5 overall. Tech dipped to 1-6 and 11-8.