 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Star Athletic Association singles out Tyger Frye

North Star Athletic Association singles out Tyger Frye

{{featured_button_text}}

DICKINSON, North Dakota — Tyger Frye of Billings, a senior wide receiver at Dickinson State University, was selected Monday as the offensive player of the week in the North Star Athletic Association.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Frye caught 10 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns in DSU's 52-34 home victory over Presentation, South Dakota, as the Blue Hawks finished the regular season with a 9-0 record.

Frye's TD receptions covered 16, 34 and 26 yards.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News