North Star Athletic Association singles out Tyger Frye

DICKINSON, North Dakota — Tyger Frye of Billings, a senior wide receiver at Dickinson State University, was selected Monday as the offensive player of the week in the North Star Athletic Association.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Frye caught 10 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns in DSU's 52-34 home victory over Presentation, South Dakota, as the Blue Hawks finished the regular season with a 9-0 record.
Frye's TD receptions covered 16, 34 and 26 yards.
