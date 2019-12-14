{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Jonah Radebaugh scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Saturday night in leading visiting Northern Colorado to a 74-53 win over Wyoming in men's basketball.

Radebaugh shot 8 of 14 from the field.

Northern Colorado (5-4) led 40-34 at halftime. The Bears outscored the Cowboys 34-19 in the second half.

Trent Harris chipped in with 12 points for Northern Colorado. Kai Edwards and Bodie Hume had 11 points apiece.

Wyoming (3-8) was led by the 17 points of Hunter Maldonado.

Northern Colorado shot 11 of 31 from 3-point range. Wyoming was 2 of 11.

