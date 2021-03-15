Powell's TJ Abraham receives Frontier football honor

BILLINGS — Carroll College safety TJ Abraham, who is from Powell, Wyoming, was selected as the Frontier Conference defensive player of the week on Monday.

On Saturday at Rocky Mountain College, Abraham, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior, recorded 13 total tackles for the Fighting Saints.

He also had two pass breakups, one interception and a forced/recovered fumble that helped set the Saints up for a touchdown in a 14-12 win over the Battlin' Bears.

