 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Powell's TJ Abraham receives Frontier football honor

Powell's TJ Abraham receives Frontier football honor

{{featured_button_text}}

BILLINGS — Carroll College safety TJ Abraham, who is from Powell, Wyoming, was selected as the Frontier Conference defensive player of the week on Monday.

On Saturday at Rocky Mountain College, Abraham, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior, recorded 13 total tackles for the Fighting Saints.

He also had two pass breakups, one interception and a forced/recovered fumble that helped set the Saints up for a touchdown in a 14-12 win over the Battlin' Bears.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A tour of the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall & Wall of Fame

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A tour of the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall & Wall of Fame

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News