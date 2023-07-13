GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boise Hawks erupted for eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined as they triumphed over the visiting Billings Mustangs by a 10-6 margin Thursday night.

A day after Billings (19-27 overall) won 7-2 at Boise on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak, the Hawks (26-20) stormed back to hand the Ponies another defeat in response.

Boise jumped out to a 2-0 lead to start the game, but Billings responded well as it led 3-2 after three innings thanks to RBIs from Brady West, Mitch Moralez and Taylor Lomack.

The Hawks retook the lead with a two-run fourth, however, then the wheels flew off for Billings in the fifth as Boise surged for a six-run frame which included three RBI singles along with a bases-loaded walk and hit-by-pitch. The Ponies never led again and a two-run ninth ended up being for naught.

Billings starter Jared Kengott (0-4) is still looking for his first win after he was tagged for five earned runs off of 10 hits in four innings of work. Reliever Jared Evans' night wasn't much better, allowing four earned runs off of three hits.

Moralez and Lomack each had two RBIs for Billings with outfielder Gabe Wurtz also recording one of his own as the Mustangs had 13 hits in all, though they weren't able to string enough offense in all to pick up a second straight win over the Hawks.

Billings plays against at Boise at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the penultimate game of their six-game series.