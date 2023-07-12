GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Plenty of offense from first pitch propelled the Billings Mustangs to a losing streak-breaking win against the Boise Hawks on Wednesday as the Ponies won their first game in seven tries by a 7-2 scoreline.

Billings (19-26 overall) finally got back in the win column after a Pioneer League-worst six consecutive losses entering Wednesday, including in the first two games of their ongoing six-game series at Boise (25-20) by 7-5 and 7-6 margins on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The Mustangs wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard by ripping out to a three-run first inning, then followed it up by doing the exact same thing in the second. Billings added one more run in the third, with that early barrage proving to be enough to emerge victorious in Idaho.

Gabe Wurtz (two-run) and Mitch Moralez (solo) got the party started as each hit first-inning home runs, then Wurtz smacked a double down the left-field line to bring in another run an inning later. A Connor Denning base hit in the second additionally brought home Tyler Wilber, but an error from Boise's catcher allowed Luke Trueman to score on the sequence, as well.

Trueman was also involved in Billings' final run scored in which a Hawks error with the bases loaded allowed him both to reach first base and score Taylor Lomack.

All in all, the Mustangs tagged Boise starter Alex Smith (3-3) for seven earned runs on eight hits over six innings.

Billings starter Pat Maybach (2-3) was strong, going seven frames and allowing just one earned run off of seven hits while striking out six. Reliever Tristen Hudson kept Boise at bay from there, allowing just three hits with no more runs allowed over the final two innings to help clinch Billings a well-needed win.

The Mustangs will attempt to make it two in a row as they play at Boise again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.