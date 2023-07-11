GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs made things interesting late, but ultimately had a comeback effort fall flat against the Boise Hawks as the Ponies were beaten 7-6 on Tuesday.

Billings (18-26 overall) lost its sixth game in a row, the longest active losing streak in the Pioneer League.

The Mustangs found themselves in an early hole to Boise (25-19) as they fell behind 4-0 after the first inning, a deficit which eventually grew to as wide as 7-2 entering the eighth as second baseman Derek Maiben had a 3 for 4 day with three RBIs to lead the Hawks on offense.

But a four-run eighth inning gave the Mustangs life as both Taylor Lomack and Jason Ajamian had two-RBI base hits in the frame, whittling down the deficit to just a run with an inning to play. However, Billings came up empty in the ninth, with Boise closer Drew Marrufo picking up his second save of the season as he finished out the final 1 1/3 innings.

Brady West and Tyler Wilber had the other RBIs on the evening for Billings, which was additionally hampered by four errors for the game. Starter Daniel Vitriago (0-1) was pulled after three innings and four earned runs allowed off of four hits.

Billings will attempt to break its slump at the midpoint of its six-game series with Boise on Wednesday, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.