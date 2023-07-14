GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs dropped their eighth game in nine tries and lost their ongoing six-game series against the Boise Hawks when the visitors lost by a 6-2 scoreline Friday.

Billings (19-28 overall) hasn't won consecutive games since a June 25 doubleheader sweep against the Northern Colorado Owlz, which has contributed to them being over 10 games behind in the Pioneer League North Division standings to first-place Missoula and second-place Glacier as the first half of the league season wraps up soon.

Boise (27-20) never trailed, leading as much as 6-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning before one-run frames in the eighth and ninth by the Mustangs, which ended up being for naught.

Mustangs John Michael Faile and Mitch Moralez provided those runs via solo home runs as both recorded multiple hits overall for the game, the only Ponies to do so.

Starter Luke Trueman (1-4) was pulled after five innings, allowing four earned runs off of five hits. His counterpart on the mound, Boise's Ryley Widell (4-2), went all nine innings while allowing just the two runs and eight hits.

Kenny Oyama and Trevor Minder each had a pair of RBIs for the Hawks, with Derek Maiben and Sam Olsson recording the other RBIs.

Billings will attempt to end its trip to Boise on a high note as it'll play its series finale against the Hawks at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.